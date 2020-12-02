1/
Janet Kaye DAILEY
Age 82 of Roswell, GA Formerly of St. Paul, MN Passed away on November 30, 2020. She was born and raised in St. Paul and after marriage to Bernard, they raised their family there. She graduated from Johnson High School in 1956. She was a preschool assistant for 10 plus years at House of Hope Presbyterian Church. She represented her home playground when she was a teenager at the Winter Carnival in St. Paul. She is survived by her husband, Bernard Dailey; four children, Vicki Watson, Kent David Dailey, Timothy Patrick Dailey and Jay Matthew Dailey; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.




Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
