Age 82 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020. Janet worked for the State of MN for 42 years in the auditing & finance department. She loved to travel, her favorite destinations being Paris and a Mediterranean cruise. Preceded in death by mother, Clarice. Survived by family and friends. Graveside service 11 AM Saturday, September 26th at Cushing Cemetery across from First Lutheran Church; Cushing, WI. Please wear a mask. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com