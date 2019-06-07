Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet KING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet KING Obituary
Passed away peacefully at sunrise surrounded by her family June 5, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Bill. Survived by children, Bill (Theresa), Laura (Greg) Hahn; grandchildren, Christopher, Megan (Brandon), Patrick, Sean, Ryan and Daniel King, Torra, Leah, Johnny, Aidan Spillane and Jenna Hahn; great-grandchild, Kinsley; siblings, Patricia Cardozo, Anne Cline, Jack McGowan, Martha McGowan, Bob McGowan, Sheila Hayes; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; Lifetime friend, Naomi. Janet was a lifelong supporter of Visitation School and Convent. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Tuesday, June 11, at St. Peter's Catholic Church (1405 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota). Visitation 4-8 PM, Monday, June 10, at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home (575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-698-0796) and 1 hour prior to start of Mass at Church Tuesday. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery, Hastings.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 7 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now