Passed away peacefully at sunrise surrounded by her family June 5, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Bill. Survived by children, Bill (Theresa), Laura (Greg) Hahn; grandchildren, Christopher, Megan (Brandon), Patrick, Sean, Ryan and Daniel King, Torra, Leah, Johnny, Aidan Spillane and Jenna Hahn; great-grandchild, Kinsley; siblings, Patricia Cardozo, Anne Cline, Jack McGowan, Martha McGowan, Bob McGowan, Sheila Hayes; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; Lifetime friend, Naomi. Janet was a lifelong supporter of Visitation School and Convent. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Tuesday, June 11, at St. Peter's Catholic Church (1405 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota). Visitation 4-8 PM, Monday, June 10, at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home (575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-698-0796) and 1 hour prior to start of Mass at Church Tuesday. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery, Hastings.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 7 to June 9, 2019