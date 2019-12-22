|
|
Age 86, of Woodbury Passed Peacefully November 25, 2019 Survived by loving husband of 64 years, Roger; daughters, Linda (John) Baltich, Nancy (Vince) Salmela, and Karen (Mike) Boland; grandchildren, Liz, Nathan, Stephanie, Carl (fiancee Allison), and Molly. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, December 30 at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 15th St N, Oakdale. Visitation at the church Monday 12/30 from 10-11 AM. Memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor or . MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019