Janet was born December 16, 1947, the daughter of Charles Quaife and Helen (Harms) Quaife. She graduated from Hamline University with a double major in English Literature and music. Janet met David Jones at Hamline University and they married in 1968 and had two children, Charles and Deborah. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband David and her son Charles. She is survived by her daughter Deborah (Mark) Franco, her sister Ruth (Bob) Gottwaldt, granddaughters Marisa and Sally Franco, nieces, nephews and many friends. Services will be held Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to Hamline University.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
