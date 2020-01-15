Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
840 19th Ave. N
South St Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet HAWKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Louise HAWKINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Louise HAWKINS Obituary
Age 84, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully just 2 days shy of her 85th birthday, on January 10th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Agnes Handwerk, and husband, Walter Gerald (Jerry) Hawkins. Survived by her siblings, Joyce Marche, Jerry Handwerk, and Linda Dailey; sons, Jeff (Lori Cade), and Tom (Sharie); grandchildren, Nicole Newling, Tyler (Erin) Newling, Dan Hawkins, Joe (Emily) Hawkins, Allison Hawkins and Madison Hawkins; great grandchildren, Noah, Naomi, and Nevin Newling-Hawkins, and Ellie Newling; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Janet's passion was teaching and working with children; she was a teacher in the St. Paul school district for over 33 years and taught students at Gillette Children's Hospital, Mechanic Arts, Washington, Como, and Johnson High Schools. Memorial service Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 11:00am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 840 19th Ave. N, South St Paul MN. Visitation at 10:00am.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -