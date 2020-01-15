|
Age 84, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully just 2 days shy of her 85th birthday, on January 10th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Agnes Handwerk, and husband, Walter Gerald (Jerry) Hawkins. Survived by her siblings, Joyce Marche, Jerry Handwerk, and Linda Dailey; sons, Jeff (Lori Cade), and Tom (Sharie); grandchildren, Nicole Newling, Tyler (Erin) Newling, Dan Hawkins, Joe (Emily) Hawkins, Allison Hawkins and Madison Hawkins; great grandchildren, Noah, Naomi, and Nevin Newling-Hawkins, and Ellie Newling; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Janet's passion was teaching and working with children; she was a teacher in the St. Paul school district for over 33 years and taught students at Gillette Children's Hospital, Mechanic Arts, Washington, Como, and Johnson High Schools. Memorial service Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 11:00am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 840 19th Ave. N, South St Paul MN. Visitation at 10:00am.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020