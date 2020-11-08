Loving Wife Passed away on November 5, 2020 Janet lost her 7-year fight with Parkinson's and broken ribs from a recent fall. Preceded in death by father Conrad Nelson, mother Alyce Nelson, nephew Craig Thompson and niece Nancy Thompson Elert. A lifelong Eastsider and proud graduate of Johnson High School class of 1948. Married 68 years to her high school sweetheart and best friend Jim. An avid knitter and wonderful homemaker. Worked as a bookkeeper for 28 years. Charter member of Indian Hills Golf Club. Enjoyed playing golf with the ladies group. Loved to travel in USA and Europe. Especially enjoyed many river trips on European waterways. A kind and gentle lady with many friends. The best wife a man could imagine. Survived by husband Jim; sister Joyce Thompson, nephew John Elert, John's children, Amy (Roger Matza) Ava and Alec, Eric Elert (Andrea) Etta and Archie, and Allison (Casey Engelke) Gigi and Macie Mae. Special Aunt Ruth Beckstrom and her boys and their families, David (Jane) Erik and Heidi, Dan (Deb) Alyson and Doug (Laurie) Natalie and Stephanie. A special thanks to the wonderful Staff of Artis Memory Care. Funeral Service Thursday (November 12, 2020) 11:00 AM at GETHSEMANE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2410 Stillwater Rd. E., Maplewood with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Union Cemetery. Memorial preferred to the Parkinson's Foundation. sandbergfuneralhome.com
651-777-2600