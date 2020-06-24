Janet LUKESH

Age 74 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 Survived by brother James (Christine) Lukesh, JoAnn (Joe) Nathan, nieces and nephew Katie (Peter) Johnson, Stephanie Lukesh, Elizabeth (Travis) Ormsby, David (Laura Ford) Nathan, Laura (Erik) Nathan. Many loving grandnieces and grandnephew and family members. Many devoted friends especially Teresa Taggart, Susan and Scott Johnson. Preceded in death by beloved parents Esther and Joe Lukesh. Janet was a lifelong resident of St. Paul. She was devoted to the Catholic Church, several Catholic charities and organizations. Professionally, she was a Post Office manager for many years. She was an avid and talented gardener. She adored all animals especially her beloved companion puppy Toto. Wake at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 749 6th Ave. in South St. Paul at 10:00, Friday June 26, followed by funeral Mass of Christian Burial, at 11:00. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to donor's favorite charity. 651-451-1551











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store