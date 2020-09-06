Janet LYLES

Age 59, of Forest Lake Passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband, David; daughter, Crystal; parents; brother, Anthony Ruzsa. Survived by children, Danielle, Brian, Troy (Liz); brother, Rich (Terese); 4 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other family members and close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 5 PM, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service.