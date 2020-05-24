Age 69 Longtime resident of Falcon Heights Born in St. Paul August 25, 1950 to Joel and Arlene Bloomfield. Graduate of Our Lady of Peace High School in 1968. Jan worked in the insurance industry for many years at MSI and Advance Insurance. Preceded in death by parents; husbands, Bruce Anderson (1988) and Jerry Anderson (2011); and step-mother Mary Anne Scott. Survived by children and grandchildren, Rachel Davis (Jason) Cassidy, Josh and Zack; Tony Anderson (Julie) Delaney and Renner. Cherished siblings, Susan Pearson (Rick), Todd (Kate), Jim (Steve) and Steven (Jose). Jan was also an endearing friend to many. Always willing to listen and help in any way she could. Small private family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Jan's life. Memorials preferred to Como Park Conservatory. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550