1/1
Janet M. (Sorensen) BJORKLUND
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90, of St. Paul Passed away on July 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Bjorklund. Survived by children, Wendy Bjorklund & Bob (Rose) Bjorklund; grandchildren, Abigail, Andrew, Nicholas; four great grandchildren; twin sister, Jeanette Johnson; best friend, Bob Hoffman; many nieces & nephews; grand & great-grand nieces & nephews. Janet was born in Hutchinson, MN on January 17, 1930 and moved to South Minneapolis in 1941. In 1950 she married Lloyd and they moved to St. Louis Park in 1955 where they lived for 33 years. In 1994 they moved to a lake home near Detroit Lakes until Lloyd's passing in 2002 at which time Janet moved to St. Paul for her remaining years. Janet was an avid baker, card & Scrabble player, fisherwoman and embroiderer, but above all else she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and special friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1465 N. Victoria St., St. Paul 55117 or the American Heart Assoc. Janet's memorial service followed by interment at Ft. Snelling will be private. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved