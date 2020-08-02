Age 90, of St. Paul Passed away on July 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Bjorklund. Survived by children, Wendy Bjorklund & Bob (Rose) Bjorklund; grandchildren, Abigail, Andrew, Nicholas; four great grandchildren; twin sister, Jeanette Johnson; best friend, Bob Hoffman; many nieces & nephews; grand & great-grand nieces & nephews. Janet was born in Hutchinson, MN on January 17, 1930 and moved to South Minneapolis in 1941. In 1950 she married Lloyd and they moved to St. Louis Park in 1955 where they lived for 33 years. In 1994 they moved to a lake home near Detroit Lakes until Lloyd's passing in 2002 at which time Janet moved to St. Paul for her remaining years. Janet was an avid baker, card & Scrabble player, fisherwoman and embroiderer, but above all else she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and special friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1465 N. Victoria St., St. Paul 55117 or the American Heart Assoc.
Janet's memorial service followed by interment at Ft. Snelling will be private. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550