Born on March 27, 1943 to Eleanor and Bernard Hagen in Saint Paul Minnesota. She was the middle sibling of 3. She graduated from Harding High School. She worked as a computer operator for an automotive supply company. She married Gerald F. Bulera (Jerry) on May 9, 1964. Their marriage lasted 40 years until his death in 2004. Janet went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2019. Among the many roles she rocked were, loving mother, devoted wife, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, Assistant Girl Scout leader and proud hockey mom. Janet bowled on the Moose Lodge league at Drkula's bowl, she was a longtime Member of The Women of the Moose, avid reader and the Queen of Solitaire. Janet was a second mother to many with an open and compassionate heart and will be missed dearly by the many lives she touched. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents Eleanor and Bernard Hagen. She is survived by her children Bobbi Bulera Smith (Brad), Nicole Bulera-Ropal, Tony Bulera (Jennifer); siblings Colleen Pierre (Ed), Art Hagen (Sandy Adams); grand children Jessica Smith, Taylor Smith (Misty) Adrian Ropal, Hunter Ropal (Shannon), Hailey Smith, Cameron and Bodie Bulera; great grand children Addilynn and Landyn Smith: many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, Also her best childhood friend Marie Lutton. There will be a celebration of Janet's life luncheon at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1088 located at 5927 Concord Boulevard East, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076 from Noon to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 27 to June 29, 2019