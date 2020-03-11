Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
835 - 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
835 - 2nd Ave. NW
New Brighton, MN
View Map

Janet M. KNOWLAN

Janet M. KNOWLAN Obituary
Age 83 of St. Paul Passed away on March 9, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; daughter, Susan; brothers, John and Jim Rueb. Survived by sons, Michael, Timothy (Lourdes), John (Terri); grandchildren, Kelsy (Pat) Haltvick, Allison, and Jack; great-granddaughter, Evelyn; brother, Roy (Diane) Rueb; sister, Carol Holguin.; sister-in-law, Carol Rueb; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, March 13 at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 835 - 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation 9:30 - 10:30 AM Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 11, 2020
