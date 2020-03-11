|
|
Age 83 of St. Paul Passed away on March 9, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; daughter, Susan; brothers, John and Jim Rueb. Survived by sons, Michael, Timothy (Lourdes), John (Terri); grandchildren, Kelsy (Pat) Haltvick, Allison, and Jack; great-granddaughter, Evelyn; brother, Roy (Diane) Rueb; sister, Carol Holguin.; sister-in-law, Carol Rueb; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, March 13 at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 835 - 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation 9:30 - 10:30 AM Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 11, 2020