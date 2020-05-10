Janet M. (Ryan) KROPP
Age 75, of Inver Grove Heights, MN Passed away on April 25, 2020 She will be dearly missed and is survived by loving husband of 55 years, Donald, sons, Michael (Valerie), Kelly (Laurie), grandchildren Kaitlin (Danny) Dobson, Kelsey (Joe) O'Donnell, Eric, Andrew and Ryan Kropp and 1 great-granddaughter Emma. Also survived by sisters Patricia Ryan and Linda Richie (Gary), many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends and made every holiday and family event special. She will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity to meet and know her. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
I am so sorry and shocked at the passing of Janet. Super nice lady. My heart goes out to Don and family. May your angel always watch over you.
Julie York
Friend
May 10, 2020
I am so sorry and shocked to hear of Janet's passing. She was one of the nicest people I ever met.
Julie York
Friend
May 10, 2020
To Janets family my heart is breaking with you. I have a lifetime of happy memories with my sister but her children and grandchildren were her life. I will forever miss my beautiful sister. She is now Gods angel. Love Aunt Linda
Linda Richie
Sister
May 10, 2020
I first met Jan working nights part time at the St Paul Cos (Now Travelers Ins) in the late 60s early 70s. We would have morning coffee at her house by the High Bridge or my apt on West King St while the kids were in early school. Then we both went from nights to working full time days. I would run into Jan at IGH Walmart & Cub periodically. To Don, kids, and extended family members, I am so sorry for your loss. RIP Jan.
Maureen Stevens
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Janet will be sadly missed .. we ve been friends for about 30 yrs.. many fond memories.
Wally Watson
Friend
May 10, 2020
My heart is breaking, losing my friend. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you for your loss of your mom, grandma, great grandma, sister and friend.
Mary Miklya
Friend
May 10, 2020
My Aunt Janet was so very special with a great sense of humor. So many fun and unforgettable memories that will forever be cherished. I have already missed 'her' since the decline in the nursing home. It's comforting to know she's in the heavens with her mom, dad and other sisters. Sending hugs to my Uncle Don, Mike, Val, Kelly, Laurie and their entire families. Rest easy Auntie Janet ❤.
Jodi Richie
Family
