Age 75, of Inver Grove Heights, MN Passed away on April 25, 2020 She will be dearly missed and is survived by loving husband of 55 years, Donald, sons, Michael (Valerie), Kelly (Laurie), grandchildren Kaitlin (Danny) Dobson, Kelsey (Joe) O'Donnell, Eric, Andrew and Ryan Kropp and 1 great-granddaughter Emma. Also survived by sisters Patricia Ryan and Linda Richie (Gary), many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends and made every holiday and family event special. She will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity to meet and know her. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.