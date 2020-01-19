Home

Janet M. (Bingen) LeROUX

Age 85 Of Centerville Passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Robert; parents, Stanley and Lillian; siblings, Gerald (Gail) Joyce (Robert); and brother-in-law, Donald. Survived by son, Mark; daughter, Robin; granddaughter, Amy; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Lily and Alexander; siblings, Joanne and John (Rebecca); and many neices, nephews and other family members and friends. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Allina Clinic, MN Oncology, and United Hospital. Memorials preferred to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). Private interment St. Genevieve Cemetery. 651-407-8300
