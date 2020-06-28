Janet M. NOYES
Age 74 of Stillwater Passed away on June 16, 2020 Janet was employed by Traveler's Insurance. In her spare time, she loved cooking, reading, handwork, fishing with her husband, and traveling. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marion. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wes; daughter, Theresa of Austin, TX; son, Donavon of Inver Grove Heights, MN; 6 siblings; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be 10am Wednesday, July 1 at SHEPHERD OF THE VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 14107 Hudson Rd. S., Afton, followed by interment at Rentz Cemetery. For those who are unable to attend in person, a livestream webcast of the service will be available on Janet's obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
