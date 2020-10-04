1931 — 2020 Died peacefully on September 30, 2020 Bonnie loved to travel and spend the summers at their family lake home. But most of all she loved spending time with her family. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband Ronald of 69 years; children Nancy (Greg) Morell, Thomas (Jane), Jeff (Kris), Tammy Fuller; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be Tuesday (October 6, 2020) from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the American Legion, 2678 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com