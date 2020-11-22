Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother Age 84, passed away peacefully November 16, 2020. Preceded in death by husband James R. Deutsch Sr. Survived by daughters Trese (Tom) Sorensen and Karin (Todd) Holen; son James Jr. (Ginny) Deutsch; grandchildren Chris, James III "Rob" (Heather), Emma and Lydia; sister Dorothy (nee Niles) Lind; brother-in-law Norbert Deutsch; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and out of respect for the health and safety of friends and family, a private service and interment will be held at Fort Snelling. cremationsocietyofmn.com
