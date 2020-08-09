Age 81 Passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, with family by her side. She is survived by siblings Roger (Judith), Gary (Linda), Dennis (Jeanne); daughters Kimberly Hoelke (David), Diane Kleinemas (Alan) and Laurie Singh (Gurinder); grandchildren Nicky Clark Svien (Kelly), Justin Clark (Anna), Nikolas Johnson and Karli Johnson; great grandchildren Aspen, Lexie, Ozzie and Jayson; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years John Calvin Knoph and her parents Donald and Myrtle Thate. Janet grew up on a farm in Fairmont, MN. After marrying John in 1959, they built a home in Farmington, MN, where they raised three loving daughters. After they both retired, she and John spent their winters in Arizona and for the last six years Janet lived in Tucson, AZ. Janet will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing her. She always brought a smile to everyone's faces and gave graciously to all who needed her help.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store