Born April 2, 1941 Died March 18, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Robert, father Alfred, mother Elaine, step-father Aroll, brothers Allen, Dennis, sister Gloria. Survived by daughter Denise Muller/Janz, Fridley; grand daughter Kassandra Janz, Fridley; grandson Lyle Janz, Ham Lake; great grandson Declan Janz, Ham Lake; sisters Shirley Fredrickson, St. Paul; Mary Muller, Webb Lake, WI; Nancy (Tim) Dixon, Webster, WI; and uncles, aunts, many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Janet was the oldest of seven children and lovingly carried that responsibility until her last day with us. Jan graduated from Johnson High School in 1960. She married the love of her life, Bob, in 1988. She retired from Yarrusso's Bro's Restaurant in 2002, where she worked as a waitress for 36 years. Jan was a people person, who was quick to smile and so enjoyed a good laugh. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. A special thank you to sisters Shirley, Nancy and brother in law Tim for all the loving care for Jan and Bob through out the past 20 years. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Diabetes or s. Interment Oakland Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020