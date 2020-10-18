Age 95 Passed away October 15, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter Jolene, surrounded by family. Janet was born May 24, 1925 in Williamsport, PA and married the boy next door, George Strawbridge, who predeceased her in 2001. She leaves behind a daughter, Marilyn (Jim) Johnson and sons Bill (Debbie) of Houston and Bob (Diana) of Tampa. Janet was blessed to have 6 granddaughters, Kim, Jolene, Elizabeth, Jenna, Chelsey and Ali, great-grandchildren, Michael, Emily and Brandon and great great-grand daughter Paislee. Janet spent her married life in Bristol, TN, Cupertino, CA and St. Paul, MN. She made friends in every location, and loved playing cards, bowling, hooking rugs, doing puzzles and telling stories of her life. She also liked arguing with television umpires for her beloved Minnesota Twins. She devotedly followed college basketball as well as professional baseball, and sometimes listened to one game on the radio while watching another on television. She made sand tarts every Christmas, and was known for her Pennsylvania Dutch version of pot pie. A gathering of family and friends is being planned for 2021 when safety considerations allow.









