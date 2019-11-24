Home

Janet P. RAICHE

Janet P. RAICHE Obituary
Age 76, of St. Paul Passed away on November 17, 2019 19-year teacher of Junior High for SCC/SLW communities. 15-year package design manager for Pillsbury and GMI. 25-year senior caregiver for special friend Anne Raiche. Preceded in death by mother and father, Florence and Francis Raiche. Survived by brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Mary Raiche; nieces, Jacinda and Emily; nephews: Joe (Cris), Jason, Sam, and T. R. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Mon. Nov. 25th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert St., St. Paul, with Gathering at 10AM. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Holy Spirit Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
