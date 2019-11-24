Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Janet RAICHE
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
515 S. Albert St.
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
515 S. Albert St
St. Paul, MN
Janet P. RAICHE


1943 - 2019
Janet P. RAICHE Obituary
Age 76, of St. Paul Passed away on November 17, 2019 19-year teacher of Junior High for SCC/SLW communities. 15-year package design manager for Pillsbury and GMI. 25-year senior caregiver for special friend Anne Raiche. Preceded in death by mother and father, Florence and Francis Raiche. Survived by brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Mary Raiche; nieces, Jacinda and Emily; nephews: Joe (Cris), Jason, Sam, and T. R. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Mon. Nov. 25th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert St., St. Paul, with Gathering at 10AM. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Holy Spirit Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
