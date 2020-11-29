1/1
Janet Pauline (Schubring) TSCHIDA
Age 79 of Roseville Passed away peacefully on November 25th. Janet was preceded in death by husband, Frank; parents, Paul and Maxine Schubring; sister, Carol Knowles; daughter-in-law, Christine Tschida; and niece, Susan Weavers. Janet is survived by sons, Frank, Michael (Kim) and Robert; grandchildren, Joshua, Nick (Alyssa), Ben, Rachael, Tommy, Chad, Cara, Katie; brother, Paul (Jeanne) Schubring; niece, Linda (Paul) Sivilotti and children; nephew, Paul (Dori) Schubring and children; many other relatives and dear friends. Janet was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend who always saw the good in life. A ready smile to anyone she greeted, and a warm, generous heart. Family and friends meant everything to Janet, she was a grandmother to everyone. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Family only Visitation, Wednesday, December 2 from 1-2 PM with Service to follow at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave. No., Roseville MN 55113. Due to Restrictions you may attend a virtual Zoom meeting of Janet's service by using meeting ID 892 6224 8063. Password to enter the meeting is Tschida. Celebration of Life at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
