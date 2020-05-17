Age 82 - Of St. Paul Passed away May 14, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband, Robert J. Van Patten. Survived by daughters, Marjorie (Al), Kathleen (Brad) Milbeck, Jean, and Amy (Huong); sons, Robert (Linda), Stephen (Lezlie), James (Mary), and John (Stacey); sisters, Sue (Jim) Hajek and Pam (Bill) Kapphahn; brother, Larry (Karen) LaBelle; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.