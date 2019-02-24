Home

Passed peacefully at age 77 with family by her side. Janet led a life of service as a missionary, teacher, and pastor. Her ministry touched many at Messiah, St. James, and Our Saviour's Lutheran churches. Preceded in death by husband Paul Tidemann. Survived by their children Todd, Julie, Peter, and Chris, grandchildren, and many dear and faithful friends with whom she shared deep spiritual connections. A celebration of her life will be held at 3PM Friday, March 1 at OUR SAVIOUR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2315 Chicago Ave S, Mpls with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Our Saviour's Community Services.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
