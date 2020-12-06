Age 90 Born in Rochester, passed away peacefully in her home in Shoreview, MN on November 11, 2020. Preceded in death by her spouse Charles Schnobrich, parents Esther (Signs) Schlitgus and Harold Roth, daughter Ann Hoska, brother David Roth and former spouses William Marthaler and Gerald Hoska. She is survived by brother Eugene Roth, children Stephen (Deb) Hoska, Julie (David) Oliver and Brent Hoska, grandchildren Nicole (Alex) Daeger, Anthony (Stevie) Oliver, Samuel, Blake and Grant Hoska, Noah and Simon Hoska and five great-grandchildren. Janet was a charter member of Presbyterian Church of the Way, singing in the church choir. She was an active member as "Spots" in the Powder Puff Clown Club. She was a community volunteer and took pride as a saleswoman in Dayton's Oval Room. She will be remembered for hosting wonderful gatherings for family and friends, humorous storytelling, and an infectious smile. Private family service and interment in New Ulm and larger Celebration of her life in 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store