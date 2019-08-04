Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Janet SMITH

Janet SMITH Obituary
Age 66, of Woodbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Nina, and sister, Debby. Jan will be missed by her children, Andy (Stephanie) and Jenny Smith; grandchildren, Cohen and Lily; siblings, Greg (JoVanna) Stromath and Toni (Les) Sloper; nieces; nephews; other family; and friends. Visitation will be Monday, August 12 from 4-7pm. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, August 13 at 11am with visitation one hour prior all at Woodbury Baptist Church, 6695 Upper Afton Road, Woodbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Feed My Starving Children. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
