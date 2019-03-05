Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
(651) 459-2875
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet WALDBILLIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet (Burr) WALDBILLIG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet (Burr) WALDBILLIG Obituary
Age 92 of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully March 3, 2019 Janet is survived by her children Janalle (David) Earp, Steven (Tammy) Waldbillig, Sharon (David) Robinson, DeAnne (Paul) Trudeau, Joyce (Robert) LaBrosse, Kevin (Nancy) Waldbillig; grandchildren Ryan, Nathan, Deandra, Kelley, Danielle, Nicholas, Kayla, Kevin, Kassie, Ryan, Katelyn, Marissa, Elesha, Andrew, Lindsey, Andrew, Derek and Brian; 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters Sara, Marilyn (Bill), LuVerne and Sister Georgeanne-OSB as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Albert; parents George and Alvina; brother George Burr; sisters Helen (Mike) and Eileen (Ray); brother-in-law John and nephew Bernard. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park as well as one hour prior to service at church. Private interment St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now