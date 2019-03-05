|
|
Age 92 of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully March 3, 2019 Janet is survived by her children Janalle (David) Earp, Steven (Tammy) Waldbillig, Sharon (David) Robinson, DeAnne (Paul) Trudeau, Joyce (Robert) LaBrosse, Kevin (Nancy) Waldbillig; grandchildren Ryan, Nathan, Deandra, Kelley, Danielle, Nicholas, Kayla, Kevin, Kassie, Ryan, Katelyn, Marissa, Elesha, Andrew, Lindsey, Andrew, Derek and Brian; 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters Sara, Marilyn (Bill), LuVerne and Sister Georgeanne-OSB as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Albert; parents George and Alvina; brother George Burr; sisters Helen (Mike) and Eileen (Ray); brother-in-law John and nephew Bernard. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park as well as one hour prior to service at church. Private interment St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 5, 2019