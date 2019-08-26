|
|
Age 85 Of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Thomas; parents Al and Winnie Toenjes. Survived by children Steven (LeAnn), James (Renea), Daniel, Kathleen, Douglas (Jill); grand children Matthew (Katie), Allison, Amy, Sara, Molly, Clayton, Taylor, Maxim, Lindsey and Kendra; great grandson Garrett; brother Bill Toenjes (Carolyn); brother-in-law Ray Foster; sisters-in-law Marcella Foster, June Foster; many nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Joseph's Academy High School. Started the school lunch program at St. Peter's School, and worked as a cook at North High School for 15 years. Jan was devoted to her family, her Catholic faith, and her many friends. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and family gatherings. Visitation Wednesday, August 28th 5-7PM at the CHURCH OF ST. PETER. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, August 29th at 11AM with visitation 1 hour prior to service at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Peter's Catholic Church, or Feed My Starving Children. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 26, 2019