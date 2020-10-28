1/1
Janice A. "Jan" McNEESE
Passed away with family by her side on October 26, 2020 at the age of 76. Preceded in death by parents, Viggo & Pearl Olsen; and brother, James Olsen. Survived by husband, Victor; children, Terence, David, Darla (Steve) Hughlett; grandchildren, Jessica (Steve) Quiles, Alexandra (Derek) Murray & Evan (Haley) Hughlett; great-grandchildren, Liam Hughlett & Maxwell Murray; and siblings, Elaine Sletten & Clarence Olsen. Memorial Service at 11AM, Thursday, October 29th at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt., Eagan. Gathering from 10:15-11:00AM before the service. Inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society MN. 651-454-9488





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial Gathering
10:15 - 11:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
OCT
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
