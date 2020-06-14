Age 88, of Roseville Died Sunday June 7. She is survived by her daughter Marta, her son Thad, daughter in law Sheila, grandsons Cole, Tate, and Eden. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2004, and her son Scott in 2017. Jan was a joyful and giving person with many artistic talents. She loved to sing, write poetry, play the piano, paint with water colors, and work with stained glass. She was an avid gardener, a relentless reader, an amazing cook, and an imaginative and loving mother. We will miss her very much.









