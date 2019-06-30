Home

O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Janice (Lindvall) BIERMAN

Janice (Lindvall) BIERMAN Obituary
Age 94 Died peacefully at the Episcopal Church Home on June 24, 2019. Preceded in death by husband William; sister, Marion Comb. Survived by children William (Ginny), Ann Syverson, Richard (Pamela); grandchildren William, Margaret Yurek, Thomas; Joseph and Samantha Syverson; Daniel and Faith; great-grandchildren Alexander, Nathaniel, Penelope and Cora; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Janice grew up in Mpls graduating from Washburn High school and attending the University of MN. She lived in St. Paul most of her adult life. She was a long time member of St. Mary's Church and also served for many years on the board of the Episcopal Church Home. Janice loved to travel and to spend time at her beloved Lake Shamineau. Private burial at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
