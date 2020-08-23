Age 86 Born in Warren, MN; died July 22, 2020, in Hudson, WI. She married Marwood "Marv" Hamrick in 1953. They raised their family in Cottage Grove, MN, where Marv owned a real estate company and she worked as his bookkeeper. Retired to the Brainerd area in 1982. Janice loved travel, gardening and singing. She was preceded in death by husband Marwood, parents Jens and Bessie Sorenson, siblings Jack, Connie Brooks and Delone Riopelle, and grandson Anthony Miller. Survived by daughters Vicki (Bruce) Strong, Diana Hamrick and Lisa Hamrick, 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grand children, sisters June Turnlund and Pam Witkosky, and brother Cal. Graveside service at Melo Church, Angus, and a family gathering in Warren at a date TBD. Memorials to donor's choice.