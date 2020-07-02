1/1
Janice GLAUS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 59, of Lake Elmo Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 28, 2020. Preceded in death by her father, Jerry Stai, Sr. Survived by her husband of 33 years, Doug; children, Justine, David, Dylan; mother, Joan Stai; siblings, Debbie (Mike) White, Gene Stai, Jackie (Tom) McClellan, Jerry (Sue) Stai; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private Memorial Service Thursday, July 9th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, North St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Regions Hospital Foundation - Cancer Care Center, 640 Jackson St Stop 11202C, Saint Paul, MN 55101-2502. 651-439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial service
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved