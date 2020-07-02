Janice GLAUS

Age 59, of Lake Elmo Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 28, 2020. Preceded in death by her father, Jerry Stai, Sr. Survived by her husband of 33 years, Doug; children, Justine, David, Dylan; mother, Joan Stai; siblings, Debbie (Mike) White, Gene Stai, Jackie (Tom) McClellan, Jerry (Sue) Stai; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private Memorial Service Thursday, July 9th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, North St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Regions Hospital Foundation - Cancer Care Center, 640 Jackson St Stop 11202C, Saint Paul, MN 55101-2502. 651-439-5511