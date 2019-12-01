Home

Janice I. JONES

Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend Age 72, passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Bob Jones and parents Robert and Irene Armstrong. Survived by her children Steve Kuechle (Kelly) and Dawn Lundgren (Don); her grandchildren Erica (Coby), Alex, Braedon, Ryan, Kayla and Logan; siblings Carole Gause, Tom Armstrong (Shery), Jeanine Cunnien (Pat); stepchildren Candy (Ron), Mike (Debi), Shery (Joe); 6 step grand children and 7 step great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on December 5th at The Lookout Bar and Grill, 8672 Pineview Lane N., Maple Grove, MN 55369 from 4–8 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
