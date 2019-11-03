|
Passed away surrounded by family after a long struggle with cancer on October 28, 2019. Janice was born June 26, 1938 in Morris, MN. She is survived by sons Jeffrey (Lynne), Scott and daughter Susan; grandchildren Justin, Anne, Amanda and Kristin; great grandchildren Victoria and Cedar; brother Gordy (Phillis); extended family and many friends. Funeral service will be held Nov. 7th at 1:00 at Galilee Lutheran Church, 145 N. McCarrons Blvd., Roseville, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019