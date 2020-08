Age 68, of Stillwater Formerly of Woodbury Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Joanne. Janice will be missed by her daughter, Jae Slaughter; grand children, Aidden, Layla and Nadia; beloved dog Tina and other family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com