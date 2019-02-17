Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
920 Holley Ave.,
St. Paul Park, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
920 Holley Ave.
St. Paul Park, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice LIBERKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice LIBERKO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice LIBERKO Obituary
Age 81, of Cottage Grove Went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter, Linda; mother, Lenore Benson; sister, Delores Vacek; and son-in-law, David Young. Survived by loving husband of 63 years, Earl; daughters, Laura (John) Samuell and Elizabeth (Greg) Lentz; grandchildren, James (Stephanie) Samuell, Jaclyn Samuell (John Van Geest), Rose (Dan) Lee, Nickolas (Cassie) Young, Sheree Young (Brandon Fihn), Janice Young, Natalie Young, and Dylan (Kristin) Lentz; and great grandchildren, Isaiah, Jamie, Amanda, Gabrielle, Elizabeth, Aubrey, David, Joseph, Lacey, Parker, and Finnlae. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. 651-459-2875
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.