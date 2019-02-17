|
|
Age 81, of Cottage Grove Went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter, Linda; mother, Lenore Benson; sister, Delores Vacek; and son-in-law, David Young. Survived by loving husband of 63 years, Earl; daughters, Laura (John) Samuell and Elizabeth (Greg) Lentz; grandchildren, James (Stephanie) Samuell, Jaclyn Samuell (John Van Geest), Rose (Dan) Lee, Nickolas (Cassie) Young, Sheree Young (Brandon Fihn), Janice Young, Natalie Young, and Dylan (Kristin) Lentz; and great grandchildren, Isaiah, Jamie, Amanda, Gabrielle, Elizabeth, Aubrey, David, Joseph, Lacey, Parker, and Finnlae. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. 651-459-2875
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019