Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Home
Hudson, MN
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:45 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Home
Hudson, MN
Janice LIFTEAU Obituary
(Nee Nitz) Janice Preceded by husband "Jack" Lifteau Former owner Bungalow Restaurant 76 of Afton died Dec 13. Survived by daughters Michele (William) Rivet, Tammy (Greg) Strauss; grandson Brandon Rivet; brother Don (Diane) Nitz; in-laws Danny (Kathy) Lifto, Kate (Ricky) Harvey, Sue Lifto and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life 1pm to 2:45pm Thurs. Dec 19, with prayer srv at 2:45 at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019
