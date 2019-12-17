|
(Nee Nitz) Janice Preceded by husband "Jack" Lifteau Former owner Bungalow Restaurant 76 of Afton died Dec 13. Survived by daughters Michele (William) Rivet, Tammy (Greg) Strauss; grandson Brandon Rivet; brother Don (Diane) Nitz; in-laws Danny (Kathy) Lifto, Kate (Ricky) Harvey, Sue Lifto and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life 1pm to 2:45pm Thurs. Dec 19, with prayer srv at 2:45 at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019