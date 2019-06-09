|
|
(nee Paulsen) Age 76, of Hugo, MN Passed away peacefully June 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by husband, Ronald; parents, Gilbert and Jeanette Paulsen; sister, Carol Kolasinski; and brothers, Gary and Duane Paulsen. She will be sadly missed by sister, Betty (Clarence) Byram; brother, David (Gale) Paulsen; many nieces and nephews. Also survived by Ronald's sons and their families. Jan was a teacher and librarian in the White Bear Schools for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time at her cabin, reading, collecting antiques and treasured time with family. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Memorial service Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater, MN. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019