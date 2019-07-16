Home

Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home - Webster - Webster
26530 Lakeland Ave. N.
Webster, WI 54893
(715) 866-7131
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Parmly on the Lake
Chisago City, MN
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Parmly on the Lake
Chisago City, MN
Janice Mary "Jan" (Moldenhauer) ALTMANN


1938 - 2019
Janice Mary "Jan" (Moldenhauer) ALTMANN Obituary
Age 80, a resident of Chisago City, MN Died Saturday, July 13, 2019, with her children at her side. Janice was born to Ilene Moldenhauer on December 19, 1938 in St. Paul, MN. Jan is survived by her twin sister, Jackie, brother Stanley, and children Karen (Fred) Staley, Mark (Sue) Altmann, Sandra (Ben) Henstein, Rob (Lynn) Altmann, and Melissa Altmann; her 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; and other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:30 PM (visitation 1-2:30 PM) at the Parmly on the Lake, Chisago City. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Family Funeral Home, Webster, Wisconsin 715-866-7131. www.swedberg-taylor.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 16, 2019
