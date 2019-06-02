Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice MITZUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice MITZUK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice MITZUK Obituary
Age 69 of St. Paul Preceded in death by husband, Michael M. Mitzuk; parents, Cyril and Helen Brummer; son, Michael A. Mitzuk; siblings, Dave Brummer, Don Brummer, Beverly Wonders, Joyce Lasar; niece, Kim Wonders. Jan is survived by her daughter, Patsy (Eric) Cramer; grandchildren, Mark Hernandez, Madasyn Hernandez, Michael Mitzuk Jr.; nephews, Bill (Nancy) Wonders, Bruce Wonders; extended family and friends. She was loved dearly by all that knew her. Funeral Service 3:30 PM, Friday, June 7 at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice St., with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
Download Now