Age 69 of St. Paul Preceded in death by husband, Michael M. Mitzuk; parents, Cyril and Helen Brummer; son, Michael A. Mitzuk; siblings, Dave Brummer, Don Brummer, Beverly Wonders, Joyce Lasar; niece, Kim Wonders. Jan is survived by her daughter, Patsy (Eric) Cramer; grandchildren, Mark Hernandez, Madasyn Hernandez, Michael Mitzuk Jr.; nephews, Bill (Nancy) Wonders, Bruce Wonders; extended family and friends. She was loved dearly by all that knew her. Funeral Service 3:30 PM, Friday, June 7 at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice St., with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019