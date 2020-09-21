Cherished Mom, Grandma Great-Grandma, and Friend On Friday, September 18th, 2020 Janice Faye Ring, known to all as Faye, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Faye was born September 21st, 1935 in Somerset, WI, where she was raised along with her three older siblings. A happy childhood was capped off by her attending Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield, MN. Upon moving back to Somerset after high school, Faye was introduced to her lifelong love and companion, George Ring. George was smitten from day one and they were inseparable ever since. The lone source of friction in their relationship centered around George's Irish pride, which Faye tolerated with grace despite her spirited and fierce French-Canadian heritage. In addition to being married, George and Faye were partners in business and proud entrepreneurs. Alongside Faye's siblings, they operated the Terrace Nightclub for years before launching their life's work. George and Faye bought the Rendezvous in 1976, a landmark Somerset building that had played host to a number of businesses since 1909. The bar, under Faye and George's shrewd and capable leadership, has thrived for over four decades. The business underwent many changes over the years. In 2017, when time came, ownership was happily transitioned to their son Pat. Much of the bar's success can be directly attributed to Faye's way with people. She was a prodigious conversationalist and took tremendous interest in everyone she met. She couldn't help but satisfy her curiosity by asking people about every facet of their lives. Faye loved her Somerset community and gave generously and quietly to those in need. A true caretaker, she looked after and tended to family members and fostered a pair of children, including her daughter-in-heart, Sheila. Faye was the family matriarch, strong in her faith and a lifelong parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by parents Ben and Angela Breault, husband George, son Greg, and granddaughter Sadie. Left to Celebrate her life are her sister Bonnie, (who she loved dearly) children Rod, Shelley (Waco), daughter-in-law Mary Ann, Mike, Monique, Pat (Sue), her sister-in-law Mary Jo, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 141 Churchill Rd, Somerset, WI 54025, on Tuesday, Sept. 22 with Visitation from 9 to 11am, followed by Mass at 11am. Luncheon will follow, with a Private Burial at a later date. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines and masks will be required. If you would like to honor Faye's memory, please consider a donation to the Greg & Sadie Ring memorial scholarship fund (c/o Somerset Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc. P.O Box 121, Somerset, WI 54025).