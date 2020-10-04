Age 79, of Forest Lake Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma & Sister Heaven gained an angel as she passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020. Preceded in death by sisters, Carol Lutz, Betty Sodergren. Survived by loving husband of 58 years, Ron; daughters, Shelby Broker (Alan Peterson), Jenny (Joel) VanCanneyt; granddaughters, Alicia (Matt), Amanda; great-grandchildren, Desirae, Madison & a baby boy on the way; sister, Lois (Mike) Karns; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A celebration of Janice's life 4 PM Thursday, October 8th with visitation beginning at 2 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Parkinson's Foundation. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com