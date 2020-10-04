1/1
Janice T. WARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 79, of Forest Lake Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma & Sister Heaven gained an angel as she passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020. Preceded in death by sisters, Carol Lutz, Betty Sodergren. Survived by loving husband of 58 years, Ron; daughters, Shelby Broker (Alan Peterson), Jenny (Joel) VanCanneyt; granddaughters, Alicia (Matt), Amanda; great-grandchildren, Desirae, Madison & a baby boy on the way; sister, Lois (Mike) Karns; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A celebration of Janice's life 4 PM Thursday, October 8th with visitation beginning at 2 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or the Parkinson's Foundation. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved