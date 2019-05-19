Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
First Evangelical Free Church
2696 Hazelwood St.
Maplewood, MN
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Free Church
Janice Tutt "Dawn" FONTAINE

Janice Tutt "Dawn" FONTAINE Obituary
Age 66 Died on May 15, 2019 Dawn grew up in Balaton, MN and has resided in St. Paul for the past 4 decades. Dawn was loved deeply and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her father, John Tutt, brother, Jack, and nephews Jeremy and John. She is survived by her mother, Stella Tutt, her husband of 37 years, Donald Fontaine, as well as her daughter Kim, son Tony, daughter-in-law Leah, and 5 grandchildren Wyatt, Isaac, Ezra, Miriam and Naomi. She is also survived by her in-laws, George & Mary Fontaine (Julie/Jim, Kathy/ Andy). Blessed to be a part of a large, close family, she is also survived by her siblings: Judy, Jim (Jayne), JoAnne (Dave), Jerry (Wanda), Dan (Julie), Jeanne (Irv), Joe (Kathy), Jeff (Diana), Jay, Jill (Mike), Scot (Darrelynn), and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, May 24th from 10:00am until the service at 11:00am at First Evangelical Free Church, 2696 Hazelwood St., Maplewood. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
