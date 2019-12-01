Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER
2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Stillwater, MN
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. MARY
423 5th St. S.
Stillwater, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. MARY
423 5th St. S.
Stillwater, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice V. JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice V. JOHNSON Obituary
(nee Roettger) Age 81, of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Alden; son, Brad and great grandson, Jude. Survived by children, Todd (Kathy), Kim Barnhart and Scott (Laura); daughter-in-law, Nancy; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Albert (Carol) Roettger, Jr.; sister, Ger (Richard) Clammer and other loving relatives and friends. Janice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an active member of her church and community. She will be greatly missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, December 3rd at 11:00AM at CHURCH OF ST. MARY, 423 5th St. S., Stillwater. Visitation Monday, December 2nd 4:00PM-8:00PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater and 1 hour prior to Mass at the church. Family interment Oakland Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -