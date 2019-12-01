|
|
(nee Roettger) Age 81, of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Alden; son, Brad and great grandson, Jude. Survived by children, Todd (Kathy), Kim Barnhart and Scott (Laura); daughter-in-law, Nancy; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Albert (Carol) Roettger, Jr.; sister, Ger (Richard) Clammer and other loving relatives and friends. Janice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an active member of her church and community. She will be greatly missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, December 3rd at 11:00AM at CHURCH OF ST. MARY, 423 5th St. S., Stillwater. Visitation Monday, December 2nd 4:00PM-8:00PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater and 1 hour prior to Mass at the church. Family interment Oakland Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019