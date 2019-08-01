Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
St Johns UCC
N5496 Cty Rd QQ
Prescott, WI
Janine M. (Olson) SCHULZE


1953 - 2019
Janine M. (Olson) SCHULZE Obituary
Age 65 of Prescott, WI Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister was accepted into God's arms and gained her Angels Wings on July 30, 2019. Born August 4th, 1953. Raised in North St. Paul and graduated from North St. Paul High School with the Class of 1971. Survived by husband, Curt; son Tim; daughter Julie (Dave); son Daniel (Stephanie); siblings Linda Olson (Larry); Elaine Ekstedt (Einar); Dale Olson (Sheila); Pamela Palmquist (Bob); Ruth Kranick (Steve); Glen Olson (Carolina); 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 14 nieces and nephews. Janine was a woman of many talents including being a miniaturist, doll doctor, hobbyist, and so much more. Some of her greatest joys in life came from time spent in Montana, working with her heirloom Irises, and playing with her grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be 4:00pm on SUNDAY, August 4th, at St Johns UCC, N5496 Cty Rd QQ, in rural Prescott, WI 54021. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hastings Breast Cancer Support Group, 251 Glenlou Way, Hastings, MN 55033. Prescott, WI. 715-262-5404
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 1, 2019
