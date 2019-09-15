|
|
Janis (Zilka) Kane Age 77, of Rosemount Passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2019. Survived by her loving husband of 52 years of marriage, Lawrence "Larry" Kane; and brothers, Jim (Mary) Zilka and Kevin Zilka. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lucille Zilka. Lawrence "Larry" Kane Age 77, of Rosemount Passed away peacefully at home on September 10, 2019. Survived by his sister, Catherine (Gerald) Kane Palen. Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Frances Kane (nee Fisher); sister, MaryFran Fox (nee Kane); and brother, Francis Michael Kane. Both are survived by their two daughters, Tammy (Kelly) Morin (nee Kane) and Torri (Nate) Wolf (nee Kane); along with seven loving grandchildren. Services will be held for both at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Visitation is from 1:00-2:00pm with a small private family service to follow. In lieu of flowers a request to donate to Fairview Home Care and Hospice in honor of the deceased at Giving. fariview.org or Fairview Foundation 2450 Riverside Avenue, RPB Suite 119, Minneapolis, MN 55454.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019