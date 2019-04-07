Home

Janis (Rathbone) LANGE

Passed away on Friday 3/22/19 She left for heaven peacefully while in the company of her husband Michael and her daughters Alexis and Jaclyn. Per Janis' request there will be a private family service. Janis was preceded in death by her parents Rex and Marge. Granddogs Peanut and Piggy and Grandcat Couger. She is survived by her husband and daughters her grandsons Caid and Cody her son-in-law Kris, her sister Beverly and her nephews Brian and Matthew. If you want to donate to a cancer cause please remember Janis.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
